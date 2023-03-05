Naomi reunites with 31-year-old former WWE Superstar as she poses with the latter 

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently reunited with her former tag team partner Naomi as she posed for a photo with the latter.

Known as the Boss n Glow Connection in WWE, the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. They won after defeating Carmella & Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a four-way tag team match.

Ahead of the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, The Legit Boss and The Glow walked out of the company after having issues with the creative team, thus vacating their championship.

Sasha Banks eventually changed her ring name to Mercedes Mone as she made her in-ring debut for NJPW at Battle in the Valley. In the event, she defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP Women's Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Mone was seen posing for a photo with her former tag team partner Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Sasha Banks' Instagram story below:

Natalya recalled one of her matches with former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi

WWE Superstar Natalya previously recalled an embarrassing moment for her during a match against Naomi.

While speaking on an episode of Total Divas, Nattie discussed one of her matches against the former women's champion. She mentioned how the latter had unintentionally hit her in the bladder, causing her to pee in front of 10,000 fans.

"All of a sudden she nails me in my guts. I've had really competitive matches with people before but I've never been hit in my stomach before ever. When you're in the ring anything can happen. I got nailed so hard it basically caused me to pee, to tinkle a little bit. [...] Trinity nailed me in my bladder and I peed myself in front of 10,000 people and the rest of the world watching on TV," she said.

Following the match, the former Women's Tag Team Champion tried to congratulate Nattie on the match, but the latter confronted her for being careless inside the ring.

While Natalya is currently still active on the main roster and was even a part of the recently concluded Elimination Chamber bout, Naomi has been missing from action. However, fans have held out hope that they will be able to see the former women's champion in a WWE ring once again.

What are your thoughts on Naomi returning to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes