"I peed myself in front of 10,000 people" - When Natalya confronted WWE star after match went terribly wrong

Over the past decade, Natalya has shared the WWE ring with several superstars, including Naomi. In 2013, the two ladies went head-to-head on Superstars. However, the match witnessed an accident that left The Queen of Harts furious.

During an episode of Total Divas, Natalya detailed the incident that caused her to pee herself.

"All of a sudden she nails me in my guts. I've had really competitive matches with people before but I've never been hit in my stomach before ever. When you're in the ring anything can happen. I got nailed so hard it basically caused me to pee, to tinkle a little bit. It's like one of those moment when you're trying to hide it and hope that nobody sees it. I'm stunned. I'm devistated. Is this really happeneing? Trinity nailed me in my bladder and I peed myself in front of 10,000 people and the rest of the world watching on TV," she said. [0:51 - 1:42]

After winning the match, Natalya rushed to the back. The Queen of Harts later had a heated confrontation with Naomi, as the latter tried to congratulate her on having a good match.

"You were careless. You landed on my bladder. Don't give me a hug and act like we had a great f**king match because we didn't," Natalya told Naomi. [2:06 - 2:11]

Natalya will compete for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

In April 2008, Natalya made her main roster debut. The 40-year-old has since won the Divas Championship, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Title, alongside Tamina.

Later this month, The Queen of Harts will have an opportunity to win another title when she participates in the RAW Women's Championship Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The SmackDown star qualified for the bout after defeating Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega in a Fatal Four-Way match.

