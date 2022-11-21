"I panicked and kicked her in the v*gina" - When 2-time WWE Women's Champion's match against Natalya went terribly wrong 

During her early days on the WWE main roster, Natalya went head-to-head with Nikki Bella in a match that went wrong at a SmackDown live event. In the Bella Twins' autobiography "Incomparable," the Hall of Famer detailed what happened in her bout against The Queen of Harts.

"I'll never forget my first singles match with Nattie soon after we got up to the main roster. I did a Lou Thesz press, which is a jumping straddle, and we accidentally hit heads so hard I totally lost my bearings. I just spaced, like a deer in headlights. We got up and then just stood there, staring at each other until I panicked and kicked her in the v*gina, just because I knew I had to do something. You could hear the groans ricocheting throughout the stands as they felt her pain," Nikki wrote.

The match ended with Nikki Bella's victory. As the Hall of Famer walked backstage after the bout, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon pulled her aside and issued her a warning.

"When I got backstage, Vince pulled me aside and said, 'We don't kick girls like that here.' Fortunately, Nattie could not have been nicer about it, and we still laugh about it today," Nikki added.

Nikki Bella went on to have a successful career in the Stamford-based company, winning the Divas Championship twice. She also entered the Hall of Fame, alongside her twin sister Brie, in 2020. Meanwhile, Natalya is still currently active on SmackDown. The 40-year-old is now a two-time Women's Champion.

Natalya recently praised WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Since their time in developmental, Natalya and Nikki Bella have shared the ring several times. While they have teamed up in several matches throughout their careers, they have also clashed in many others.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to praise her former opponent.

"An incredible rivalry, incredible opponent and incredible story. 'It's all in the story,'" she commented on an Instagram story.

