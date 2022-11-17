Female WWE Superstar rejects claims of Nikki Bella homage at recent show

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has taken to social media to seemingly address comparisons between herself and Nikki Bella.

On the latest edition of WWE's developmental show, Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship over Alba Fyre after interference from the returning Isla Dawn. This victory puts the Toxic Attraction leader at over 384 days as NXT Women's Champion. She is the second-longest reigning champion in NXT history behind Asuka, who held the title for over 500 days.

On last night's NXT, Mandy Rose appeared in an attire similar to Nikki Bella's 'Fearless' ring gear. This led many to make comparisons between the two, and Mandy has now addressed the rumors. Taking to Twitter, she seemed frustrated, noting that she was simply wearing her own merch.

"Damnnn y’all can’t even let a girl wear her own merch hat…" she wrote

A comparison of Mandy Rose (left) and Fearless Nikki (right)

What was the fan reaction to Mandy Rose's Nikki Bella tweet?

The WWE Universe has also taken to social media to share their thoughts with Mandy Rose.

One fan noted that Nikki wasn't the only Superstar to wear a hat.

Another fan echoed these feelings.

Another posted a picture of the Toxic Attraction hat.

One fan told Mandy that a champ can wear whatever they want.

One WWE Universe member told Mandy she looked good.

One fan claimed that Rose's merch 'looked similar' to that worn by The Bella Twins.

One simply called for Nikki vs. Mandy.

Nikki Bella last got into the ring at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Outside the ring, she and her husband have featured in a new reality series surrounding the build to their wedding.

What do you think of Mandy Rose's tweet? Will she break Asuka's record as the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

