"I think he's cute too" - When Natalya revealed husband's reaction to her checking Ex-WWE star out

Since 2001, Natalya has been in a relationship with TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd). The two WWE Superstars dated for nearly 12 years before getting married in June 2013. Despite being in love with her husband, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed on an episode of Total Divas that she was attracted to her former co-worker Fandango.

In the same episode, Natalya got flirty with the former NXT Tag Team Champion after meeting him backstage. The 40-year-old hugged Fandango and told him that he looked great and "really lean." Natalya also continued looking at Fandango's arms while talking to him and Summer Rae until he jokingly told her to "stop checking my arms out."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion then revealed that her husband does not care that she checks Fandango out.

"You know what's funny? That TJ doesn't even care that I check him out," Natalya told Summer Rae. "I think he's cute too," she added. [0:25 - 0:29]

What is Natalya's next goal in WWE?

Natalya signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2007. About a year later, she made her main roster debut. She has since been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, winning the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Championships.

During an interview with Faction 919, Natalya stated that she still wants to win the RAW Women's Championship.

"I haven't won a Raw Women's Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I'm a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the 'Raw' Women's Championship ... For me, that would be something I would love to do," she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

