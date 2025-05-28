  • home icon
  Naomi reunites with former WWE star; teases potential alliance

Naomi reunites with former WWE star; teases potential alliance

By Ankit Verma
Modified May 28, 2025 20:24 GMT
Naomi on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Naomi on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Naomi has been involved in a heated rivalry with Jade Cargill. She recently reunited with a former WWE star and teased an alliance with the latter in order to get the better of The Storm.

Wrestling veteran Natalya turned 43 on May 27. She celebrated her birthday on a yacht with several fellow WWE stars, including Naomi, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton. Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman was also a part of the celebration.

Earlier today, the former Glow took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself venting out her frustrations about Jade Cargill in front of JoJo Offerman. Although the 31-year-old did not appear to be paying any attention, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion thanked JoJo for letting her express her feelings. She referred to Offerman as a true friend, hinting at a potential alliance on the blue brand.

"@jojooffermancom thanks for letting me vent about @jadecargill. You're a true friend," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram story:

Naomi&#039;s message to JoJo Offerman (Photo Credits: WWE Superstar&#039;s Instagram story)
Naomi's message to JoJo Offerman (Photo Credits: WWE Superstar's Instagram story)

Naomi receives massive praise from ex-WWE writer for her character change

The Glow underwent a massive overhaul in her character earlier this year. She officially turned to the dark side on the SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber by admitting that she attacked Jade Cargill backstage last year.

In an earlier edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted that he had to admire the SmackDown star's transformation from a lovable babyface to a vicious heel. The former WWE head writer further credited her for committing to the changes.

"Hey, listen man, at least Naomi is showing a character change. So I've got to tip my hat to her, from the Glow girl to this heel persona. At least she's making a change, and at least she's committing to the bit. So I definitely give her credit for that," he said. [From 26:11 onwards]
Check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Naomi suffered a massive loss in her most recent in-ring appearance, where she had teamed up with Nia Jax to wrestle Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton on the May 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She also lost to The Storm in their much-awaited WrestleMania clash. The 37-year-old would be looking to make a strong comeback after the recent blemishes.

