Naomi reveals disrespectful new nickname for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair has secured one of her biggest matches ever at WrestleMania 41. She recently dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi but bounced right back with an Elimination Chamber win for a big title shot in Las Vegas. As she deals with the emotional fallout of the debacle with Jade Cargill, Belair was just hit with a new disrespectful shot from her former tag team partner.

Big Money Jade recently returned with a vengeance, then shocked the WWE Universe with the reasons for her attack on Naomi, who has now confessed to the November attack on Cargill. The EST is occupied with WrestleMania 41 preparation in hopes of dethroning IYO SKY as Women's World Champion, but the lingering situation with Naomi and Jade seems to be taking its toll.

The Glow took to X today to label her former tag team partners with a new nickname: The Ungratefuls. A fan shared a photo of Naomi and Jade together at an NBA game, wondering if the two have deleted photos of each other now that they are enemies. Naomi responded and pointed to how she's responsible for the friendship as she knew them both first.

"I’m still trying to figure out how I became the 6th toe in the group when I was friends with them both first! I brought this ish together!!!!!! [face with look of triumph emoji] THE UNGRATEFULS!" Naomi wrote.

A potential WrestleMania 41 match featuring Naomi, Jade Cargill, and/or Bianca Belair will be very interesting due to what the trio was doing one year ago. WrestleMania XL saw the three defeat Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai.

Bianca Belair confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE will present the 41st annual WrestleMania event in just 39 days. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas will host The Grandest Stage of Them All on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. The PLE will air live on Peacock in the United States, and on Netflix for international viewers.

