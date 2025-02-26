Naomi reveals what she wants to do to Dominik Mysterio after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Naomi has expressed frustration towards Dominik Mysterio after he played a role in her and Bianca Belair losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Naomi and Belair were defeated in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day duo became three-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

On X, Belair demanded a match against Mysterio. Naomi reacted to her message and claimed she wanted to rip his mustache off.

"I want to rip that 3 inch mustache off one hair at a time," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's post on X:

Sam Roberts believes Naomi wanted Jade Cargill out of the picture in WWE

Sam Roberts is convinced that Naomi attacked Jade Cargill. He suggested that the 37-year-old wanted her ally to be out of the picture so she could be a tag team champion.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested the following:

"Naomi's reasoning would be she wanted Jade out of the picture so could be a tag team champion and eventually, you know, be a world champion. I think that Naomi returned, and all of a sudden she returns to WWE expecting to be a big star, and all the focus, go back to her return at the Royal Rumble, is on Jade Cargill. She wants her out of the picture. Simple."

Cargill was taken out of action in November 2024. Due to the injury, she was forced to miss the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series and had to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Her mystery attacker is yet to be revealed despite Nick Aldis showing footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the parking area where Cargill was ambushed.

Naomi and Belair will compete in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. It remains to be seen if Cargill makes her highly-anticipated return in Toronto.

