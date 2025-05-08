Naomi reveals whether she's still in contact with Bianca Belair following their split in WWE

WWE Superstar Naomi took to social media to comment on whether she's still in contact with her former tag team partner, Bianca Belair. The two stars split up a few months ago.

Everything went downhill after Jade Cargill made her surprise return to WWE at Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi. The latter confessed that she was the one who put The Storm on the shelf after sending her through a car windshield. Naomi and The EST were the Women's Tag Team Champion, and they were also best friends. However, Belair wiped her hands off the WWE veteran, ending their partnership as well.

Bianca Belair is on a hiatus, as she sustained an injury during the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. She posted a selfie on Instagram of herself on a boat, and it was shared on X. Naomi commented on the tweet by stating that she'll try contacting her again tomorrow, as she probably doesn't have any service out there.

"I’m sure she doesn’t have service out there I’ll try again all day tomorrow 📞," wrote Naomi.

You can check out the tweet below:

This means Naomi has been trying to phone WWE's EST for a while but hasn't received a response.

Rikishi says WWE can form a Bloodline stable with female superstars like Naomi

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi suggested that a Bloodline faction with women could be formed. He proposed names like Naomi, Nia Jax, and Ava.

"[The] Bloodline with the females in our family. I mean, the true, those that are really connected to this blood, I think it's time to, you know, to form the women's Bloodline and let them step up to the game and stand on business of what we do as far as, you know, putting the ladies up on the marquee... It would be Nia Jax, Ava, you know, Tamina, and Naomi," said Rikishi.

A Bloodline with female stars would be very interesting. Fans have discussed it since The Bloodline became a huge success.

