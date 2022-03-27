"I'm in there with a living legend" - Former Women's Champion discusses being in the ring with Sasha Banks

SmackDown Superstar Naomi recently spoke about Sasha Banks and mentioned how the six-time Women's Champion is a living legend.

Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Queen Zelina were in a fatal four-way match this week. However, chaos descended during the bout as the tag team partners of the four participants also made their way into the ring, leading to an all-out brawl.

The referee restored some order by ejecting the partners, and Banks won the match by making Queen Zelina tap out to the Bank Statement.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Sasha and Naomi on Talking Smack this week. The Legit Boss looked very pleased with her performance in the fatal four-way match earlier in the evening and also talked about the possibility of winning the tag team championship.

Here's what Banks had to say:

"A possibility [winning the tag team championship]? A hundred percent. Yes, it's a possibility. A hundred out of a hundred possibility. It's us - Boss and Glow. Did you see the match tonight? I mean tap out and set it right." [1:20 - 1:38 ]

Naomi stated that she was going into WrestleMania with a living legend and was confident of walking out with the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"One thing about Boss and Glow, we come in to steal the show. We have each other's backs. There are so many different dynamics with these incredible other tag teams, but that's what we want. We want to face the best of the best. You've got to beat the best in order to become the best. And I got the best partner with me to do that. My confidence is up here because I know I'm in there with a living legend," Naomi added. [1:42-2:18]

You can watch the full video here:

Sasha Banks and Naomi will look to win the Women's Tag Team Championship in a fatal four-way match

The fate of the Women's Tag Team Championship will be decided in a massive fatal four-way tag team match at WrestleMania.

Current champions Carmella and Queen Zelina will defend the titles against the likes of Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Shayna Baszler & Natalya in what will be an explosive encounter at the Show of Shows.

The four teams will collide at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It remains to be seen who will come out on top and rule the women's tag team division for the foreseeable future.

