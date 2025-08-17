Naomi's father suddenly drops a huge hint at her announcement on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Naomi will be on Monday Night RAW to address her absence from the show last week. Ahead of the upcoming episode, her father, Shawn McCray, hinted at The Glow making a major announcement on the red brand.The 37-year-old was scheduled to defend her title against IYO SKY last week on RAW. Unfortunately, a couple of hours prior to the start of the show, WWE announced that the champion was not medically cleared to wrestle and the bout had been called off.Amid speculation regarding the actual reason behind her absence, Naomi's father recently commented on an Instagram post asking fans to tune in for Monday Night RAW. The world-renowned guitarist noted that The Glow's upcoming segment on the show would be epic.&quot;Tune in on Monday Night RAW it's gonna be epic!🔥,&quot; he wrote.After winning the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution via a Money in the Bank cash-in, The Glow put the title on the line at SummerSlam in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The champion walked out to a special entrance, with her father playing the guitar. In the closing moments of the bout, she rolled up The Eradicator to steal the win via pinfall and retain the gold.Naomi recalls not wanting to wrestle anymore after walking out of WWENaomi and her then tag team partner, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), walked out of WWE in 2022, allegedly due to creative differences.Speaking on the What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon podcast, Naomi noted that after exiting WWE, she got to reevaluate what's next for her. She added that in the beginning, she struggled to process what had happened and even had thoughts about never wrestling again.&quot;I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time, honestly, in my adult life where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted to, you know, my life, to move forward from this. And I really, like, in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn't want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see what the Women's World Champion has to say on the upcoming edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.