  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Naomi's father suddenly drops a huge hint at her announcement on WWE RAW

Naomi's father suddenly drops a huge hint at her announcement on WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 17, 2025 22:26 GMT
A still from WWE SummerSlam (Picture Credits: WWE.com)
A still from WWE SummerSlam (Picture Credits: WWE.com)

Women's World Champion Naomi will be on Monday Night RAW to address her absence from the show last week. Ahead of the upcoming episode, her father, Shawn McCray, hinted at The Glow making a major announcement on the red brand.

Ad

The 37-year-old was scheduled to defend her title against IYO SKY last week on RAW. Unfortunately, a couple of hours prior to the start of the show, WWE announced that the champion was not medically cleared to wrestle and the bout had been called off.

Amid speculation regarding the actual reason behind her absence, Naomi's father recently commented on an Instagram post asking fans to tune in for Monday Night RAW. The world-renowned guitarist noted that The Glow's upcoming segment on the show would be epic.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Tune in on Monday Night RAW it's gonna be epic!🔥," he wrote.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

After winning the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution via a Money in the Bank cash-in, The Glow put the title on the line at SummerSlam in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The champion walked out to a special entrance, with her father playing the guitar. In the closing moments of the bout, she rolled up The Eradicator to steal the win via pinfall and retain the gold.

Ad

Naomi recalls not wanting to wrestle anymore after walking out of WWE

Naomi and her then tag team partner, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), walked out of WWE in 2022, allegedly due to creative differences.

Speaking on the What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon podcast, Naomi noted that after exiting WWE, she got to reevaluate what's next for her. She added that in the beginning, she struggled to process what had happened and even had thoughts about never wrestling again.

Ad
"I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time, honestly, in my adult life where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted to, you know, my life, to move forward from this. And I really, like, in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn't want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the Women's World Champion has to say on the upcoming edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications