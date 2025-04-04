Naomi's forgotten tag team partner from 10 years ago sends her a two-word message amid issues with Jade Cargill

Naomi is in a feud with Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown. On social media, her former Funkadactyls tag team partner, Cameron, sent a two-word message to The Glow.

The Funkadactyls were a tag team consisting of Naomi and Cameron. Initially, they served as valets of Brodus Clay before separating and going in individual paths in the women's division. While Naomi found a huge amount of success in the professional wrestling industry, Cameron left the Stamford-based company in 2016.

On social media, Cameron reacted to one of Naomi's recent Instagram videos with a two-word message.

"Fire asf 🔥🔥🔥," wrote Cameron.

Check out a screengrab of Cameron's Instagram comment:

Rikishi warned Jade Cargill for attacking Naomi

Rikishi was not pleased to see Jade Cargill put her hands on Naomi at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He claimed that the entire Anoaʻi family supported Rikishi's daughter-in-law in this situation.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, he said:

"One thing I know about Trin, Trin’s been through a lot. She's not a rookie in the game and you can rest assured, she's a part of this family here 100%. We backing her up 100%. The wrong thing that Jade has done was put her hands on my daughter-in-law. That right there, my respect, as far as for Jade, until I hear further explanation of why did this even go that far, then I can possibly, possibly, forgive her, maybe."

Naomi and Cargill have crossed paths on several occasions, with the former playing a vital role in The Storm's first-ever pinfall loss in WWE. Several weeks ago on SmackDown, Naomi interfered in Cargill's match against Liv Morgan, helping the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in securing the win.

The two superstars could cross paths in a highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 41. However, WWE hasn't officially announced the match.

