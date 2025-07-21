Naomi's former partner teases a WWE return after 1,270 days following her Women's World Championship win at Evolution

Naomi's former WWE tag team partner, Cameron, has teased returning to the company for the first time in over three years. The 37-year-old last appeared during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.Cameron debuted on the main roster in 2012 on an episode of RAW alongside The Glow. The two accompanied Brodus Clay as his teammates. In 2014, The Funkadactyls had a fallout before Cameron embraced her dark side.On X, the former WWE star teased a potential return to the company. She shared a photo and mentioned the promotion's name in the caption.You can check out Cameron's post on X below.On January 29, 2022, she made a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she was eliminated by Sonya Deville. The 37-year-old hasn't set foot inside a wrestling ring since her appearance three years ago. Meanwhile, The Glow won the Women's World Title at Evolution 2025.Cameron opened up about her real-life issues with NaomiCameron opened up about her real-life issues with Naomi from the first season of Total Divas. The former WWE star revealed that producers constantly tried to stir trouble between the two.On The Bellas Podcast, the 37-year-old star said the following about her equation with The Glow in the past:&quot;It was so bad, to the point I was like, 'We're not friends anymore,'&quot; Cameron said. &quot;I was like, 'I'm not friends with you.' I was like, 'I'm done. You're good.' It was bad. I remember being in each other's face. I pushed her, she pushed me, and I was like, 'Don't you f***ing touch me.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi has found a lot of success in the WWE, especially as a singles star. She cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract at the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event, interrupting the Women's World Title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.The veteran superstar walked out of Atlanta as the Women's World Champion and will defend her title against SKY and Ripley at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.