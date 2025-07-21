  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi's former partner teases a WWE return after 1,270 days following her Women's World Championship win at Evolution

Naomi's former partner teases a WWE return after 1,270 days following her Women's World Championship win at Evolution

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:54 GMT
Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Naomi (Image credits: wwe.com)

Naomi's former WWE tag team partner, Cameron, has teased returning to the company for the first time in over three years. The 37-year-old last appeared during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Ad

Cameron debuted on the main roster in 2012 on an episode of RAW alongside The Glow. The two accompanied Brodus Clay as his teammates. In 2014, The Funkadactyls had a fallout before Cameron embraced her dark side.

On X, the former WWE star teased a potential return to the company. She shared a photo and mentioned the promotion's name in the caption.

You can check out Cameron's post on X below.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On January 29, 2022, she made a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she was eliminated by Sonya Deville. The 37-year-old hasn't set foot inside a wrestling ring since her appearance three years ago. Meanwhile, The Glow won the Women's World Title at Evolution 2025.

Cameron opened up about her real-life issues with Naomi

Cameron opened up about her real-life issues with Naomi from the first season of Total Divas. The former WWE star revealed that producers constantly tried to stir trouble between the two.

Ad

On The Bellas Podcast, the 37-year-old star said the following about her equation with The Glow in the past:

"It was so bad, to the point I was like, 'We're not friends anymore,'" Cameron said. "I was like, 'I'm not friends with you.' I was like, 'I'm done. You're good.' It was bad. I remember being in each other's face. I pushed her, she pushed me, and I was like, 'Don't you f***ing touch me.'"
Ad
Ad

Naomi has found a lot of success in the WWE, especially as a singles star. She cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract at the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event, interrupting the Women's World Title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

The veteran superstar walked out of Atlanta as the Women's World Champion and will defend her title against SKY and Ripley at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications