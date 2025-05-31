Naomi sends a daunting message to Bianca Belair after threatening her on WWE SmackDown

Naomi didn't hold back when Bianca Belair made her long-awaited return on WWE SmackDown. Today, The Glow continued to cross a line with The EST as she mocked her further on social media and sent her a daunting message.

Ad

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair returned to programming in Tennessee. Unfortunately, she was interrupted by Naomi, who wanted forgiveness from The EST for her actions towards Jade Cargill and wanted to reconcile with her.

However, it took a dark turn when Naomi revealed she entered Belair's parents' house without their knowledge. After The EST refused to forgive her former tag team partner, Naomi threatened Bianca Belair and said she would put her in a wheelchair next to her mother.

Ad

Trending

After the show, the former RAW Women's Champion sent a message to Naomi and warned her not to mess around with her family. Later, the former SmackDown Women's Champion reacted and continued the mockery as she tweeted two wheelchair emojis.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"🦽🦽," Naomi tweeted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca Belair and Naomi were once champions together in WWE

Last year, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill ruled the women's tag team division as they captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice within a year. In November, a mystery attacker took out The Storm ahead of the Women's WarGames match.

In the coming weeks, the management asked Bianca Belair to either defend the titles or relinquish them. Later, Naomi stepped in and decided to help The EST and helped her remain a champion for months. Unfortunately, it all came crashing down on the former SmackDown Women's Champion when Jade Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

After losing the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and later getting attacked by Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber, Naomi confessed that she was the one who attacked The Storm. Later, the two had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, which The Storm won. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair lost to IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More