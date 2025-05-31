Bianca Belair sends a message on behalf of her family after tense exchange with Naomi on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair sent a message on behalf of her parents after Naomi stopped by their house ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown. The former tag team partners crossed paths during the show's opening segment, during which The Glow threatened to put The EST in a wheelchair like her mother.
Naomi was found guilty of attacking Jade Cargill last year. She was responsible for sidelining The Storm for several months before the latter returned at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year, attacking Naomi and taking her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. This led to a singles match between the two ladies at WrestleMania 41, where Cargill was victorious.
On Instagram, Belair shared photos of herself and her parents. She also reminded everyone, including Naomi, that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her family.
"I don’t play bout [sic] my family. TENNESSEE GANG. #ESTofTENNESSEE #ESTofWWE," Belair wrote.
Check out Belair's Instagram post:
Bianca Belair previously claimed it was heartbreaking to see Naomi betray Jade Cargill
Bianca Belair previously addressed Naomi's actions after the real-life Bloodline member was revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker. The EST claimed the situation was quite "heartbreaking" for her to deal with.
Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Belair stated the following regarding the whole situation:
"It's really rough. This is actually my very first time talking about it since it happened Friday. You know, I formed a bond with both of these women. Jade and I elevated the women's tag team division. She was taken out, Naomi stepped in so that all that hard work wouldn't go to waste, and we bonded, but come to find out [that] Naomi was the one that was behind taking Jade out. So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything."
Bianca Belair is still dealing with an injury she suffered during the Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and reigning WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41.