Naomi sends an explicit message to her husband Jimmy Uso

Naomi sent a message to her husband, Jimmy Uso, on social media. The former Women's World Champion has been absent from television since announcing her pregnancy.She became the Women's World Champion at the Evolution Premium Live Event after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. In doing so, she dethroned SKY to win the title.On X/Twitter, Naomi reacted to a video of herself and asked Jimmy to get home. The OG Bloodline member is currently in Australia for the Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event.&quot;Big Jim said it’s time for me to come home bye Pari,&quot; wrote Naomi.Check out Naomi's post on X:Roman Reigns went off on Jimmy UsoRoman Reigns went off on his cousin Jimmy Uso, stating that he wishes Jimmy would listen a lot more to him. Jimmy's brother, Jey Uso, has been taking Reigns' advice lately.Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns said that Jey listens to him better than Jimmy. He said:&quot;I wish he would listen to me a lot better. I wish his brother would just shut up and listen to me as well. It would make life a lot easier, because at the end of the day, I got the proof of concept. I'm the one who's mapped this thing out. I'm the one who understands how to get back to the new land. I'm the only one that can cross the ocean and come back. So I'm the only one that understands how to navigate these waters. And I just wish they would listen to me,&quot;The Usos aren't scheduled for a match at Crown Jewel. However, Reigns will face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. The match was made official on Monday Night RAW.