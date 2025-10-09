  • home icon
  • Naomi sends an explicit message to her husband Jimmy Uso

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:48 GMT
Naomi and Jimmy Uso (Image Credits: Naomi on X)
Naomi sent a message to her husband, Jimmy Uso, on social media. The former Women's World Champion has been absent from television since announcing her pregnancy.

She became the Women's World Champion at the Evolution Premium Live Event after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. In doing so, she dethroned SKY to win the title.

On X/Twitter, Naomi reacted to a video of herself and asked Jimmy to get home. The OG Bloodline member is currently in Australia for the Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event.

"Big Jim said it’s time for me to come home bye Pari," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's post on X:

Roman Reigns went off on Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns went off on his cousin Jimmy Uso, stating that he wishes Jimmy would listen a lot more to him. Jimmy's brother, Jey Uso, has been taking Reigns' advice lately.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns said that Jey listens to him better than Jimmy. He said:

"I wish he would listen to me a lot better. I wish his brother would just shut up and listen to me as well. It would make life a lot easier, because at the end of the day, I got the proof of concept. I'm the one who's mapped this thing out. I'm the one who understands how to get back to the new land. I'm the only one that can cross the ocean and come back. So I'm the only one that understands how to navigate these waters. And I just wish they would listen to me,"

The Usos aren't scheduled for a match at Crown Jewel. However, Reigns will face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. The match was made official on Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

Edited by Soumik Datta
