Roman Reigns claims close family member needs to shut up

Roman Reigns recently commented on his issues with Jimmy Uso on WWE television. Jimmy and Jey Uso recently united on WWE television, but it has not gone as planned so far.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns claimed that he saw that Jey Uso had an amazing opportunity a long time ago. He noted that Main Event Jey got to the top of the mountain, but the hardest part was staying there. The OTC then stated that he wished The Usos would listen to him more. He suggested that Jimmy Uso needed to "shut up" and listen to his advice.

"I wish he would listen to me a lot better. I wish his brother would just shut up and listen to me as well. It would make life a lot easier, because at the end of the day, I got the proof of concept. I'm the one who's mapped this thing out. I'm the one who understands how to get back to the new land. I'm the only one that can cross the ocean and come back. So I'm the only one that understands how to navigate these waters. And I just wish they would listen to me," he said. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Roman Reigns will be facing The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Former WWE writer reacts to Roman Reigns' return to RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo commented on Roman Reigns' return to RAW and suggested that it negatively impacted the heat on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Reigns' recent return took away the heat from The Vision. He suggested that the promotion now had to spend weeks making Breakker and Reed into viable threats again on WWE RAW.

"On top of all that, you're going to bring him in for the pop, and you're going to completely take all the heat, any steam you had on the heels whatsoever. We're going to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and The Usos beat them, and now the heels have absolutely no heat. So, what did you do, bro? You satisfied the pop for the marks, and now you've totally again, okay, now let's start all over with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Let's go through six weeks of tsunamis to get the heat back. The booking is so horrible and clueless, and cringe," Russo said.

WWE @WWE Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed will battle it out in an Australian Street Fight this Saturday at #WWECrownJewel! 📍 @RACArena 📺 @espn App in the U.S. and @netflix internationally

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can defeat Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend.

