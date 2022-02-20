"I missed you" - Former Champion sends a message to Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited in-ring return yesterday at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has now sent a message to her following the premium live event.

Alexa Bliss competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the show to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Other participants in the match were Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, and Doudrop.

Following her match, Bliss took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to her fans about the warm welcome that they gave her.

"Thank you for the warm welcome back! You all are amazing #EliminationChamber" wrote Bliss in her tweet.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE Thank you for the warm welcome back! You all are amazing #EliminationChamber Thank you for the warm welcome back! You all are amazing #EliminationChamber

SmackDown Superstar Naomi noticed the same and replied that she missed her.

Naomi also competed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 yesterday in Saudi Arabia. She teamed up with the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Ronda Rousey against the team of Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Rousey had one arm tied to her back during the match as per the stipulation, yet she managed to win alongside Naomi.

Alexa Bliss fell short of becoming the new #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship

💙AK #MI 💙 // RT PINNED @ak_sri10

How good it is to see Bliss back in action after nearly 4 months ALEXA BLISS entrance at #WWEChamber How good it is to see Bliss back in action after nearly 4 months ALEXA BLISS entrance at #WWEChamber How good it is to see Bliss back in action after nearly 4 months😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/tzBAWV7Vhj

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE last month after a long absence. For several weeks, she was part of backstage segments on RAW, where the former Tag Team Champion was seen taking therapy sessions. Bliss had been grieving over the loss of her doll Lilly.

Last week, Bliss was announced as the final competitor in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Many were expecting her to win and challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. She delivered an impressive performance inside the chamber but fell short to eventual winner Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE is now set to face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. As for Alexa Bliss, it is to be seen what plan WWE has for her on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy WWE Elimination Chamber 2022? Yes No 2 votes so far