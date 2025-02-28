Naomi sends message to Bianca Belair following major loss

Naomi shared a social media update to send a message to Bianca Belair today. The duo suffered a huge loss last Monday on the red brand.

Ad

In the main event of the latest edition of RAW, The Glow and The EST put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day members, aided by Dominik Mysterio's shenanigans outside the ring, managed to dethrone Belair and Naomi to capture the title for the third time.

The Glow took to her Instagram account today to share a reel comprising of stills from the title match. She also penned a short message and mentioned Bianca Belair in the caption.

Ad

Trending

"'Ya win some, you lose some, but you live…you live to fight another day!' Pops Friday #glowest #smackdown @biancabelairwwe," she wrote.

You can check out Naomi's Instagram post below:

Ad

After the major setback, the former WWE Tag Team Champions are set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The duo could look to make the most of the numbers advantage inside the structure at the premium live event, with one of them booking a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair opens up about a potential heel turn

Bianca Belair has always been a babyface since she joined the main roster in April 2020. The EST of WWE spoke about a potential heel turn in a recent interview.

Ad

During a conversation with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the 35-year-old noted she was open to turning heel in the future. Belair added that the character change needed to be substantial, as she had been a top babyface for a very long time. She also stated that if the turn were to happen, she wanted to be a heel everyone hated.

"I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and a bigger picture to it just because I feel like being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, it very hard to get it. Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that. The longer you can hold on to that, if that heel turn happens, the bigger that heel turn will be. If that does happen, I want to be the heel that people would not like. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if everybody else is ready for that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair held the WWE Tag Team Champion for 177 days (104 with Jade Cargill and 73 with Naomi) before the recent loss on RAW. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for The EST heading into Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback