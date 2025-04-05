Naomi sends a message to Charlotte Flair after WWE SmackDown

Naomi sent a message to Charlotte Flair after this week's WWE SmackDown. The two superstars are busy with their respective feuds on the blue brand.
Naomi is feuding with Jade Cargill. They will cross paths in a highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
On X (fka Twitter), the former SmackDown Women's Champion wished The Queen on her birthday, sending her a message and sharing a throwback photo of the duo.
"The Cher to my Tina lol happy birthday my Queen Charlaylay! @MsCharlotteWWE," wrote Naomi.
Check out Naomi's post on X (fka Twitter):
On this week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis confirmed the WrestleMania 41 match between Naomi and Cargill. The two once again engaged in a physical interaction after Naomi's win over B-Fab on SmackDown.
Vince Russo believes Charlotte Flair should've slapped Tiffany Stratton for her comments on WWE SmackDown
Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went back and forth on the mic. They took personal digs at each other, with the reigning WWE Women's Champion bringing up Flair's divorce with Andrade.
Speaking on BroDown of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo suggested that Flair should've shown physicality towards her WrestleMania opponent for her comments. He said:
"Mac, she [Tiffany] said something to Charlotte about the interview and the divorce. She took a shot at Charlotte, bro. If you're in the moment right then and there, Charlotte's gonna slap the s**t out of her. That's being in the moment. I cut this promo on TV. I got all teared up. I've got all these emotions; you're gonna bring it up now; I'm gonna slap the taste right out of your mouth. I'm not gonna stand there and just take it. It's gonna be on. That's the problem. They're not in the moment. They're not feeling it because they don't believe what they're doing."
Charlotte Flair will look to end Tiffany Stratton's reign, which began in January 2025.