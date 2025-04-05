Naomi sends a message to Charlotte Flair after WWE SmackDown

Naomi sent a message to Charlotte Flair after this week's WWE SmackDown. The two superstars are busy with their respective feuds on the blue brand.

Ad

Naomi is feuding with Jade Cargill. They will cross paths in a highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On X (fka Twitter), the former SmackDown Women's Champion wished The Queen on her birthday, sending her a message and sharing a throwback photo of the duo.

"The Cher to my Tina lol happy birthday my Queen Charlaylay! @MsCharlotteWWE," wrote Naomi.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check out Naomi's post on X (fka Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Ad

On this week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis confirmed the WrestleMania 41 match between Naomi and Cargill. The two once again engaged in a physical interaction after Naomi's win over B-Fab on SmackDown.

Vince Russo believes Charlotte Flair should've slapped Tiffany Stratton for her comments on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went back and forth on the mic. They took personal digs at each other, with the reigning WWE Women's Champion bringing up Flair's divorce with Andrade.

Ad

Speaking on BroDown of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo suggested that Flair should've shown physicality towards her WrestleMania opponent for her comments. He said:

"Mac, she [Tiffany] said something to Charlotte about the interview and the divorce. She took a shot at Charlotte, bro. If you're in the moment right then and there, Charlotte's gonna slap the s**t out of her. That's being in the moment. I cut this promo on TV. I got all teared up. I've got all these emotions; you're gonna bring it up now; I'm gonna slap the taste right out of your mouth. I'm not gonna stand there and just take it. It's gonna be on. That's the problem. They're not in the moment. They're not feeling it because they don't believe what they're doing."

Ad

Charlotte Flair will look to end Tiffany Stratton's reign, which began in January 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More