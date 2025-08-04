  • home icon
  Naomi sends a message to her father following WWE SummerSlam

Naomi sends a message to her father following WWE SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Aug 04, 2025
A still from WWE SummerSlam (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from WWE SummerSlam (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi sent a message to her father via a social media update following SummerSlam. The Glow made a special entrance for her match last night with her father, Shawn McCray, on guitar.

The 37-year-old put her title on the line for the very first time at The Biggest Party of the Summer. She wrestled former Women's World Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple threat match to open Night Two of the premium live event. She pinned The Eradicator to retain her title.

Earlier today, Naomi took to her X/Twitter account to share a picture of her father, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley posing for a photograph in the backstage area. She also sent a message to her dad in the caption.

"Oh heeeeeck no! Dad PROCEED WITH CAUTION 🤬⚠️," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

The Glow became the Women's World Champion last month at WWE Evolution. She cashed in the Money in the Bank contract during the main event bout between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to win the gold at the all-women's premium live event.

Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to Naomi following her SummerSlam win

After successfully defending the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, Naomi is all set to put her title on the line later this month at WWE Clash in Paris. The show takes place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31.

Former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer won the 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution to win herself a shot at the Women's World Title at Clash in Paris. Shortly after The Glow won the triple threat match at SummerSlam, WWE posted a video of La Primera putting the champion on notice.

"Naomi. Congratulations! You just won a free pass to hell. Because in Paris, you're going to face La Primera, and I'm going to become the new champion," she said.
You can check out the video below:

Stephanie Vaquer officially joined the main roster on May 30, 2025. The former NXT Women's Champion is already a crowd favorite and will be gunning to win the Women's World Championship in her first title match on the main roster.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Ankit Verma
