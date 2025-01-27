Naomi sends message to Jade Cargill; is accused of covering up her attack

WWE Superstar Naomi sent a message to Jade Cargill today on social media but was accused of covering up her attack on the former AEW star. Cargill was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown by a mystery assailant.

Naomi has since replaced Cargill in her tag team with Bianca Belair, and she sent a message to the absent star today on social media. She noted that the Women's Tag Team Champions missed Cargill and referred to the trio as the "Big 3."

"Missing our storm ⚡️ @jadecargill 😢 … keeping #big3 in motion 💚💋 #GLOWEST @biancabelairwwe," she wrote.

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green reacted to Naomi's message on Instagram and accused the veteran of being the one behind the attack on Jade Cargill.

"Are you or are you part of a big cover up!!????!???" she wrote.

Chelsea Green makes an interesting comment ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot from Naomi's Instagram]

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis launched an investigation to find the culprit but has had no luck so far.

Jade Cargill makes bold claim about her future in WWE

Jade Cargill is very confident in her abilities and recently claimed that she would eventually become a legend in the industry.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the former TBS Champion discussed her haters and claimed that she would prove them wrong. Cargill noted that she was making a lot of money working with the best in the business and vowed to become a legend in the future.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill continued. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [5:20 – 5:51]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before joining WWE in 2023. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Jade when she returns to action.

