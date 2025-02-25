Naomi sends subtle message to Bianca Belair after after losing their titles on RAW

  • home icon
By Divesh Merani
Modified Feb 25, 2025 06:42 GMT
No lonnger champs. (Image via WWE.com)
Naomi and Bianca Belair are no longer the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two of them headlined this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, defending their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as they lost to the Judgment Day duo.

This was as heartbreaking as it comes, as Naomi and Belair wanted to dedicate the match to Jade Cargill, who remains out of action. It isn't even known if the two will fight for another opportunity at the Women's Tag Team Titles.

With their future as a tag team in doubt, Naomi broke her social media silence with a subtle message. The veteran tweeted a black and white photo of herself and Bianca Belair hugging, which indicates she is grateful to The EST of WWE and is emotional that their run is over.

Check out her post below:

Bianca Belair and Naomi don't have any time to dwell over their loss on RAW. They will both enter the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, with a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 up for grabs. Belair is the hot favorite to win it all and set up a clash with Rhea Ripley in Las Vegas, with IYO SKY potentially added as well.

Edited by Divesh Merani
