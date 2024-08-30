Naomi sends a two-word message to Tiffany Stratton after posing together for a backstage photo

Naomi sent a two-word message aimed at Tiffany Stratton after the two WWE Superstars posed together for a photo. The photo was taken backstage during WWE's ongoing Europe tour.

The photo caught the attention of multiple superstars, including Bayley and Nia Jax. Responding to a tweet by the reigning WWE Women's Champion, an X (fka Twitter) user posted an edited video of Naomi and Stratton fighting one another moments after taking the photo.

The video caught Naomi's attention, who claimed she won the fight between both superstars.

"I won" wrote Naomi.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Naomi's tweet and reaction to the edited video:

Trending

Expand Tweet

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Stratton played a major role in Nia Jax's victory over Bayley. The Buff Barbie's distraction led to Jax dethroning Bayley and winning the WWE Women's Championship.

Chelsea Green believes Tiffany Stratton will betray Nia Jax

Chelsea Green is confident that Tiffany Stratton will betray Nia Jax, as she took a shot at the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

In a video posted on her official Instagram handle, Green made a bold prediction regarding Stratton and Jax's alliance. She believes the 25-year-old superstar is "jealous" of Jax's title reign. Green said:

"Okay, so it got a little weird on SmackDown. But it’s okay, Nia knows now. I said it all along that you cannot trust Tacky Time. They are acting like everything is all kosher, all good, but like she’s going to stab her in the back. Clearly, Tiffany is jealous of Nia and her reign as queen."

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown in Berlin, Jax will defend the WWE Women's Championship for the first time since capturing it at the SummerSlam PLE. The reigning champion will face Michin (Mia Yim), who crashed Jax's championship celebration on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback