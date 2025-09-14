Naomi sends warning amid WWE absence; puts entire division on notice

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to social media to send a message to the entire division amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Glow is currently on maternity leave.2025 has been a fantastic year for Naomi in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star turned heel this year and went on one of the best runs of her career, winning the Women's Money in the Bank and then cashing in the contract to become the Women's World Champion.Things got even better for her last month, as she announced her pregnancy, revealing that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso. Following this announcement, The Glow had to vacate her Women's World Title and has since been absent from in-ring competition.Naomi recently took to X/Twitter to upload a photo of herself from The Bomb Fashion Show 2025. In her post's caption, the real-life Bloodline member sent a warning to the entire WWE locker room, writing that she was technically still everybody's champion. The Glow also put a caution emoji at the end of her message.&quot;Technically, I’m still y’all’s champion hahahhahahahahhahahahahaha,&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:WWE legend Nikki Bella revealed Naomi's plans for her baby showerDuring a recent edition of Snack Wars on SPORTbible, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella talked about wrestlers' love for banoffee pie. The former Divas Champion also revealed details of Naomi's baby shower, saying that the latter wants to have a banoffee theme for the event.&quot;As a WWE wrestler, we are all very familiar with banoffee pie. Every time we do tours through England, our catering always makes this for us. So it's become like a thing. Where even Naomi wants to have a banoffee theme for her baby shower,&quot; she said.It remains to be seen what Naomi has planned for her future in professional wrestling.