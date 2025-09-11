Nikki Bella shares personal Naomi update amid her WWE absence

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently shared an extremely personal update about Naomi amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion. The Glow is currently on maternity leave.

Naomi and her husband, Jimmy Uso, recently revealed on Stephanie McMahon's podcast that they were expecting their first child. Following this massive news, The Glow addressed the crowd regarding her pregnancy on the August 18, 2025 edition of RAW. During the show, she also relinquished her Women's World Championship but promised that she would return in the future to recapture the gold.

Amid the real-life Bloodline member's absence from WWE TV, Nikki Bella recently provided a major personal update on her during a recent edition of Snack Wars on SPORTbible. Bella revealed that whenever wrestlers travel to England for shows, the Stamford-based promotion has banoffee pie in catering.

The legend also highlighted Naomi's love for the pie, saying that the former WWE Women's World Champion wants to have a banoffee-themed baby shower.

"As a WWE wrestler, we are all very familiar with banoffee pie. Every time we do tours through England, our catering always makes this for us. So it's become like a thing. Where even Naomi wants to have a banoffee theme for her baby shower," she said.

Check out the video here.

WWE star Naomi's love for banoffee pie was evident in a recent post with Jimmy Uso

Naomi recently took to her Instagram Stories to upload a video of her husband, Jimmy Uso, eating her banoffee pie. The dessert was sent to her by her wrestling peers, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. In the post, The Glow could be heard asking Jimmy to stop eating her pie.

"Let that be your last scoop," she said to Jimmy.

Naomi was on an incredible run as a heel in the Stamford-based promotion before her pregnancy announcement. It will be interesting to see what the real-life Bloodline star has planned for her future in the pro wrestling world.

