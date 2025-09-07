  • home icon
  Naomi warns Jimmy Uso amid WWE absence: "Let that be your last"

Naomi warns Jimmy Uso amid WWE absence: "Let that be your last"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 07, 2025 10:23 GMT
Jimmy Uso and Naomi are married
Jimmy Uso and Naomi are married [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to social media to send a message to her husband, Jimmy Uso. The Glow is currently out of in-ring competition.

On the August 18, 2025 edition of Monday Night RAW, Naomi revealed that she and Jimmy Uso were expecting their first child. Due to her pregnancy, The Glow had to vacate her Women's World Championship, but promised she would return to recapture the gold after her maternity leave was over.

Amid her absence from WWE TV, the real-life Bloodline member took to her Instagram Stories to upload a clip of Jimmy Uso enjoying her Banoffee Pie, which was sent to her by her colleagues, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. In the clip, the former Women's World Champion gave a warning to her husband to stop eating her dessert.

"Let that be your last scoop," she said to Jimmy.

Check out her Instagram Story below:

WWE legend Teddy Long believes Naomi could retire if she wanted to

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long congratulated Naomi and Jimmy Uso on their pregnancy announcement.

Long added that he believed The Glow was in good shape at the moment, and she could retire from in-ring competition if she wanted to focus on her family.

"Congratulations to her, man. 'Cause you know she is another hard worker too, but you know you still got that family life too, and for her to decide to wanna do that and take some time off, and you know have a kid or whatever... 'Cause I think she is pretty good shape right now, and if she needed to retire, I think she'd be okay, so that's good for them. Congratulations to both of them," Long said.

Amid Naomi's absence, the Triple H-led creative team has decided to put the Women's World Championship on either IYO SKY or Stephanie Vaquer as the two are set to face each other for the vacant title at Wrestlepalooza. It remains to be seen who will come out on top.

