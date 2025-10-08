Naomi sends a warning to Roman Reigns after WWE RAW

Naomi has sent a warning to Roman Reigns after RAW this week. The OTC1 made his return to WWE last week after being taken out by The Vision at Clash in Paris.This week on RAW, The Usos featured in a segment with CM Punk and LA Knight. The segment ended with Punk attacking Jey, who was being held back by his brother. Jimmy eventually took out Punk with a superkick.This led to a backstage confrontation between the brothers with Roman Reigns in the middle. After Jey left, the Tribal Chief told Jimmy that Jey is more like him than his brother since he won the World Heavyweight Championship. He also mentioned that if Jimmy wants to help Jey, he should get out of his way. It seems these comments haven't gone down well with Naomi.Taking to X/Twitter, the former Women's World Champion gave a warning to those trying to undermine her husband.&quot;Those doing Big Jim wrong while I’m gone will be handled when I return,&quot; she wrote.The Glow is currently out of action after annoucing in August that she is expecting her first child with Jimmy Uso. Her post about her husband can be considered as a warning to Reigns, especially since the Head of the Table is pushing for Jey to stay focused on his goal and telling Jimmy that he doesn't understand what it means to be at the top.Naomi made a lighthearted proposal to Jimmy UsoBefore her words of warning, Naomi posted a lighthearted proposal for Jimmy Uso on X. She shared an image of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower and expressed a desire to move to Paris.&quot;Big Jim, we moving to Pari hahahhahaha,&quot; she wrote.2025 turned out to be a big year for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase in June before successfully cashing it at the Evolution premium live event.She pinned IYO SKY during her match against Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship. Then, after successfully defending the Title in a Triple Threat match against those two women at SummerSlam, Naomi announced her pregnancy, vacating the Championship.