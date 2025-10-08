Naomi wants to make a major personal change amid WWE absence; sends a message to Jimmy Uso

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to social media to send a message to her husband and SmackDown star Jimmy Uso. The Glow is currently out of in-ring action.In August 2025, Naomi announced that she was expecting her first child with Jimmy Uso. The star also relinquished the Women's World Championship to go on maternity leave. Later, the vacated world title was captured by Stephanie Vaquer in an electrifying match against IYO SKY. Since announcing her pregnancy, The Glow has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.Amid her absence from WWE TV, the real-life Bloodline member recently took to X/Twitter to upload a stunning photo of herself standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. In her post's caption, Naomi sent a message to Jimmy, expressing her desire to move to Paris with her husband.&quot;Big Jim, we moving to Pari hahahhahaha [caution emoji],&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:Stephanie Vaquer sent a message to Naomi after winning the WWE Women's World ChampionshipAfter winning the vacated WWE Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer sent a message to Naomi on the Recap of the show. La Primera expressed her desire to face Naomi in a future bout.Vaquer also mentioned that she was happy that The Glow was pregnant and revealed that she would wait for the latter to return to in-ring competition. The RAW star also praised IYO SKY, calling her one of the best in the world.&quot;I need to start by saying, I really want a match with Naomi. I'm so happy she's pregnant, good news, I'll wait for Naomi. But I'm so happy because this match was with IYO SKY, one of the best in the world,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see what Naomi has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.