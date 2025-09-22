Stephanie Vaquer discusses former Women's World Champion Naomi amid WWE absence; addresses potential rematch clause

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently expressed her desire to face former Women's World Champion Naomi. The Glow had to vacate the title due to her pregnancy.

In an episode of RAW last month, Naomi announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso, and was vacating the Women's World Championship due to this. It was later announced that Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY would battle it out for the vacant title at Wrestlepalooza. During the event on September 20, 2025, La Primera emerged victorious to become the new Women's World Champion.

During an interview on Wrestlepalooza Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Stephanie Vaquer said that she wanted to face Naomi in a future match and would wait for The Glow to return after her pregnancy, addressing a potential rematch clause similar to what Becky Lynch received when she returned from her pregnancy in 2021.

For those unaware, Lynch relinquished her RAW Women's Championship in April 2020 after announcing that she was pregnant. The Man returned at WWE SummerSlam 2021, earning a rematch for the women's title as she was immediately put in the SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

"I need to start by saying, I really want a match with Naomi. I'm so happy she's pregnant, good news, I'll wait for Naomi. But I'm so happy because this match was with IYO SKY, one of the best in the world," she said.

Check out her interview below:

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer wants to face everyone on the current women's roster

During the same edition of Wrestlepalooza Recap, Stephanie Vaquer said that she wants to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against everyone on the current roster.

La Primera added that her dream opponent was Rhea Ripley, and a match against The Eradicator "would be amazing."

"I want to defend this against everyone. And when I say everyone... my dream is a big match with Rhea. That would be amazing. I like big challenges and I'm brave. So I'm here, I (want to) defend my championship against everyone."

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a clash between Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley anytime soon.

