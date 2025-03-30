Naomi shares brutal threat after attacking major star on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Naomi is slowly transforming into one of the most intimidating characters on SmackDown, following her recent heel turn. The Glow recently posted a wicked threat to a fellow member of the blue brand's roster.

Ad

The 37-year-old attacked Michin and B-Fab moments before the former O.C. member's match against Charlotte Flair on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, she ran away into the crowd after Jade Cargill came out.

Earlier today, Naomi reshared an X/Twitter post pointing out that she was choking B-Fab. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion issued a warning to the former Hit Row member, stating she would not let go of her chokehold next time.

Ad

Trending

"Next time I won’t let go 😁⚠️," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi reveals the real reason behind her vicious attack on Jade Cargill

In a surprising turn of events, Jade Cargill returned to WWE programming at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to take out The Glow. The following week, the latter confessed that she was the one who injured The Storm in November 2024.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion got back at Jade Cargill on the March 21 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She ruined her rival's in-ring return by helping Liv Morgan hand Cargill her first WWE loss in singles competition. Naomi also assaulted the former AEW star after the match.

Ad

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown inside London's O2 Arena, The Glow revealed the real reason behind her actions. While speaking in a video package, which aired during the show, she claimed to have Bianca Belair's back all the time and accused Jade Cargill of taking her spot. The SmackDown star noted she was done being treated as a third wheel and warned Cargill to stay away from her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Jade Cargill lost her most recent match to Liv Morgan earlier this month, Naomi's last one-on-one contest saw her defeat Chelsea Green on February 14 to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. It will be interesting to see when the two eventually face off in the ring against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback