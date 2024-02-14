Naomi shares a cute photo with husband and WWE star Jimmy Uso

Naomi recently took to social media to share a cute photo with her husband and fellow WWE star, Jimmy Uso.

Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, married her long-term boyfriend Jimmy, real name Jonathan Fatu, in 2014. Recently, the WWE Universe found out Naomi has officially been added to The Bloodline family tree through their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a photo alongside her husband after the couple attended the Super Bowl.

Check out Naomi's Instagram post:

Jimmy is currently a member of The Bloodline and is working on WWE SmackDown. Naomi is also a part of the blue brand.

Last summer, Jimmy betrayed his brother Jey Uso at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, leading to a split between The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are former multi-time tag team champions.

Naomi opened up about her WWE return

Naomi recently returned to WWE, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match at #2.

In 2022, she left the Stamford-based company, alongside Sasha Banks, after a dispute with the company's creative team. In doing so, Naomi and Banks also vacated the Women's Tag Team Championships.

After her departure, Naomi started competing for TNA Wrestling as Trinity. She also captured the Knockouts Championship, before losing the title to Jordynne Grace.

Speaking in an interview with Kayla Braxton, the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about her return. She said:

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man."

She also added:

"It is so much more rewarding. I feel, man, I'm so grateful to be back."

Naomi is currently in contention to qualify for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Match. She will be in action on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Are you happy to see Naomi return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

