Naomi shares heartwarming public message to her husband

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 22, 2025 18:00 GMT
Naomi on RAW (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)
Naomi on RAW. [Image from WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Naomi shared a social media update, sending a heartwarming message to her husband. Earlier this week, on Monday Night RAW, The Glow revealed that she is pregnant and vacated the Women's World Championship.

The 37-year-old tied the knot with fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso in 2014. The wrestling couple is expecting their first child together. They currently reside in Pensacola, Florida, with Jimmy's son and a daughter from his previous relationship.

Jimmy Uso turned 40 on August 22. Naomi took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself with the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. She also wrote a heartwarming message in the caption, wishing her husband a happy birthday.

"'In you, I’ve found the love of my life and my closest, truest friend.' Happy birthday 🎈🎂🎁 FOOFY FOOFY @jonathanfatu [Jimmy Uso]," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

While RAW star Naomi is set to be out of action for a while, Jimmy Uso continues to feud with the Solo Sikoa-led MFT on Friday Night SmackDown. Last week, he teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn to score a win over JC Mateo, Solo Sikoa, and Tonga Loa in a six-man tag team match.

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso recently spoke about his first date with Naomi

In 2022, the then-WWE Women's Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) walked out of the Stamford-based promotion due to creative differences. Jimmy Uso recalled the time while speaking on the most recent edition of What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon.

Jimmy Uso noted that he watched his life closely and learned a lot from the courage she showed back then. He pointed out that The Glow signed with TNA, hit it out of the park, and won the Knockouts World Championship. He added that the difficult phase brought them closer and strengthened their relationship further.

"I watched it. I learned a lot from her growth: the courage to step away and to watch her go over there to TNA and cook over there and become the champ and flip that place upside down and represent. I watched it; the struggles, man, I learned a lot from that. It brought us a lot more closer; it made our relationship a lot more stronger. She's made me, man! I'm tripping right now; I didn't think I was gonna get all, but yeah, I learned a lot from her, man, and it was a hell of a year for her, and to see where she is now and to see the turnaround," Uso said.

Naomi returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 and has been an integral part of the roster ever since. It will be fascinating to see when she makes her return to the squared circle.

