Naomi shares hilarious baby Fatu pregnancy update

Naomi shared a hilarious pregnancy update today on social media amid her WWE hiatus. The veteran is married to Jimmy Uso in real life and revealed earlier this year that she was pregnant.The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution 2025 to become the new Women's World Champion. However, her title reign was short-lived, as she had to relinquish the championship due to her pregnancy. She took to Instagram today to share a hilarious update on her pregnancy.Naomi shared an ultrasound photo of her child and noted that it looked like he was dabbing. You can check out the humorous photo in the Instagram post below.&quot;Dabbing at #16weeks is crazy 😂 #babyfatu @jonathanfatu,&quot; she wrote. Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Jimmy Uso competed in a Battle Royal this past Monday night on WWE RAW but was eliminated by his brother, Jey Uso.The Yeet Master will be facing CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next month as a result of the victory. Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury during his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, and it was announced on RAW that he had to relinquish the title.Absent WWE star reveals Naomi has given her hopeWWE RAW star Natalya recently shared that Naomi's success has given her hope moving forward.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya noted that Triple H still saw value in the 37-year-old late in her career, and it has given her hope that she will return to the spotlight down the line.&quot;Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. She started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too,&quot; said Natalya.Only time will tell when Naomi will be ready to return to WWE television in the future.