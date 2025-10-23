  • home icon
Naomi shares pregnancy update 16 weeks in

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 23, 2025 07:42 GMT
Former Women
Former Women's World Champion Naomi and Jimmy Uso (Image via WWE's Official Instagram)

Naomi announced earlier this year that she's pregnant and relinquished her Women's World Championship. She has been on the shelf since she made the announcement few months ago. She recently provided a pregnancy update while subtly mentioning her brother in law Jey Uso.

The Glow received major heat following her heel turn earlier this year. She had a great rivalry with Jade Cargill and became Ms. Money in the Bank during this heel run. She reached the pinnacle of her heel run when she succesfully cashed-in her contract to become the Women's World Champion at WWE Evolution.

Naomi recently took to X to share an ultrasound picture of her child with a hilarious caption, comparing his pose to that of Jey Uso's iconic YEET. She had made a similar post on Instagram where she noted that the child looked like as if he was dabbing.

"Yeeting at #16weeks is crazy @WWEUsos #babyfatu" she wrote.

Naomi was part of a generational heel run before she relinquished her Women's World Championship.

Tensions have been high between the Usos following Naomi's pregnancy

The Usos have not been on the best terms over the past few weeks on RAW. Jimmy has been a little unhappy with Jey ever since he started taking advice from their cousin Roman Reigns. Jimmy also compared Jey's behaviour to that of Reigns from when he was the Undisputed WWE Champion.

On this week's episode of RAW, both Usos competed in a Battle Royal to determine the new number 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Throughout the match, Jimmy was looking out for his brother Jey but got eliminated by him in the closing moments of the match.

Jey Uso won the match and will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes with the brewing tensions between Jey and his brother.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

