Naomi shares rare personal video of Jimmy Uso ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to social media to share a rare video of her husband, Jimmy Uso, ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Glow and Big Jim have been married since January 2014.

Naomi is currently in a heated feud with Jade Cargill. The two stars have already locked horns in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 and are now all set to face each other in a No Holds Barred bout at WWE Evolution Two. Meanwhile, her husband, Jimmy Uso, is once again involved in a storyline related to his family.

On last week's SmackDown, Big Jim teamed up with Jacob Fatu to defeat JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa. The Glow recently took to her Instagram Story to share a rare personal video of Jimmy Uso. In the video, the OG Bloodline star was seen having a good time with a bunch of kids at an indoor rock climbing place.

The WWE SmackDown star also addressed Jimmy Uso with a short version of his real-life name, Jonathan Fatu. This is a rare update from Naomi as she barely posts photos and videos from her personal life with Jimmy on social media.

"JON VS WARRIOR @NOVAJAYCROSSBREED @APRILMICHELLEJAQUEZ," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram Story below.

Naomi talked about leaving WWE to start a family with Jimmy Uso

During a recent edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, Naomi revealed that she always wanted to have kids, admitting that she was running out of time to give birth as she was getting older.

The Glow added that she will have to decide to quit WWE and focus on her personal life with Jimmy Uso.

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon."

It remains to be seen what Naomi has planned for her future in the pro wrestling world.

