Naomi slams Roman Reigns for latest post after Clash Of Champions

Last night, at Clash Of Champions, Roman Reigns decimated Jey Uso. There were moments when Jey Uso did get going, but the Tribal Chief made his cousin realize why he is the head of the table. The match saw Jimmy Uso make his way to the ring to talk sense into his cousins, but neither listened. Since Clash Of Champions ended, Naomi hasn't missed a chance to let Roman Reigns know how she feels.

The Universal Championship Match at Clash Of Champions ended when Jimmy Uso threw in the towel, saving Jey Uso. Even though Naomi's husband forfeited the match to Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion didn't stop beating on his opponent until Jimmy Uso had to step in and break up the fight.

Naomi's response to Roman Reigns' behavior at Clash Of Champions

As soon as Clash Of Champions came to a close, Naomi took to Twitter to react to Jey Uso's match against Roman Reigns. Naomi wasn't happy about the beatdown Roman Reigns gave Uso at the PPV.

Since retaining the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has taken to twitter to send a message to The Usos and anyone else who may stand in his way. Naomi took notice of Reigns' post and responded, calling the Universal Champion petty.

Petty — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 28, 2020

Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam. Reigns' return came after a four-month hiatus. On his return, The Big Dog targeted the Universal Champion, The Fiend. Reigns won the Universal Championship for the second time in his career when he beat The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback. Roman Reigns' match at Clash Of Champions against Jey Uso resulted from Uso winning a Triple Threat Match on WWE SmackDown.

Naomi, like Reigns and Uso, is on WWE SmackDown. Her feud against Lacey Evans on the show sparked the #NaomiDeservesBetter trend. The last time we saw Naomi in action was in the Beat The Clock match against Bayley ahead of SummerSlam. Recently, Naomi shared that she had to undergo unexpected surgery. She had posted that she was recovering well.