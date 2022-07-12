"Asap" - Naomi teases accepting former WWE Superstar's offer during her ongoing absence from the company

Naomi has teased accepting a very interesting offer from former WWE Superstar, Lince Dorado.

Taking to Twitter, Dorado asked the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion if she was willing to do some "lucha things" alongside him.

"Sooooooo….. @NaomiWWE when we doing some lucha things" he wrote.

In response, the 34-year-old suggested that the two would soon link up with each another. Interestingly enough, the reply seemingly confirmed her departure from WWE.

"Asap brother" she wrote

In May 2022, Naomi and her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, made headlines as they reportedly walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. Rumors suggested that the duo weren't happy with the creative direction they were heading in.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have been removed from the company's internal roster.

"While there has been no official indication they have been released, PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours," wrote Johnson.

As of now, WWE has yet to confirm the official departure of the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

The WWE Universe sent their heartfelt messages to Naomi in response to her tweet

In response to Naomi's tweet to Lince Dorado, the WWE Universe seemed quite divided. A portion of fans sent heartfelt messages to the former champion and claimed that they missed seeing her in action.

Meanwhile, some fans seemed quite hyped up regarding a potential in-ring return for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

BIG JOSH @BIGJOSHAYBXTCH @NaomiWWE @LuchadorLD OH YEA ITS FINNA GO UP NEW MOVES ITS LIT AND A NEW FINISHER @NaomiWWE @LuchadorLD OH YEA ITS FINNA GO UP NEW MOVES ITS LIT AND A NEW FINISHER

Ruairi O'Brien-Kelly @RUZA1234 @NaomiWWE 🏼 @LuchadorLD This makes me so happy! So much flips and moves please and thank you! @NaomiWWE @LuchadorLD This makes me so happy! So much flips and moves please and thank you! 😃🔥🙏🏼

The Boss and Glow connection won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. The two defeated Queen Zelina & Carmella, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a four-way match to win the titles. They also defended the gold against Morgan & Ripley and Natalya & Baszler and marked several successful title defenses at live events.

Since their reported walkout from the company, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been vacated and a new set of champions is yet to be crowned. Time will tell what the future holds for the titles.

