Naomi teases making a record with current WWE Superstar

Naomi has been keeping herself busy outside the world of professional wrestling.

Back in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW as the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While many fans expected them to return following Triple H taking over creative, that hasn't been the case.

But just because she's been away doesn't mean her friends in WWE have forgotten her, as SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to social media to wish Trinity a happy birthday. Tweeting out:

"Happy Birthday to a R E A L 1 @NaomiWWE *Purple heart emoji*," Samantha Irvin said in a tweet.

Naomi responded to Irvin by teasing that the two might record a music track together the next time she's in Las Vegas. Tweeting out:

"Sis when I come to Vegas we cutting that track *Zany face emoji* *Music notes emoji*," Trinity Fatu said in a tweet.

Irvin's appearances on America's Got Talent and I Can See Your Voice have showcased her musical talent, so it might be very fun to hear a track from these two women in the future.

Sasha Banks wishes Naomi a happy birthday, and the WWE Universe responds in a big way

It's a special day for the former Naomi as she turns 35 years old today. While several wrestlers have wished her a happy birthday, perhaps the post from Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) captured the most attention. Tweeting out:

"Thank you for being the light in this world. #HappyBirthdayTrinity *Blue heart emoji* *Face holding back tears emoji*," Sasha Banks said in a tweet.

Trinity responded to her former WWE tag team partner with two simple emojis showcasing her gratitude. Tweeting out:

"Face holding back tears emoji* *Face with hand over mouth emoji*," Trinity Fatu said in a tweet.

Once the WWE Universe realized it was Trinity's birthday, they came out in a big way on social media to wish her a happy birthday. Fatu sent out a tweet acknowledging that her fans got #TrinityDay trending this afternoon. Tweeting out:

"I can't believe you all have #TrinityDay trending *Face holding back tears emoji* the continuous support really touches my heart grateful for you all *Smiling face with tear emoji*," Trinity Fatu said in a tweet.

