Naomi, The Miz, R-Truth and others react to Bray Wyatt's passing

The wrestling world is in shock over the untimely and tragic passing of Bray Wyatt. With rumors that he was recovering and set to return to WWE soon, Triple H's announcement of Wyatt's demise at the young age of 36 shocked the world.

Given that Bray Wyatt has been one of WWE's and wrestling's biggest superstars over the past decade - and a man who positively impacted his peers backstage, it's no surprise that there have been tributes pouring in.

The far-reaching impact that he has had can't be understated, and by now, you may have seen the likes of The Rock, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Matt Hardy, and others paying tribute to the now-late Wyatt.

There have been more reactions pouring in, with Impact Wrestling's Trinity fka Naomi, The Miz, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, R-Truth, Summer Rae, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Diamond Dallas Page, among others paying tribute to him:

WWE to change plans for SmackDown tomorrow after Bray Wyatt's passing, per reports

Given that the news of Wyatt's passing came out late on Thursday Night, WWE will be forced to adapt and change up the entire episode of SmackDown. There were a few segments and matches advertised - such as the return of Jimmy Uso as well as Women's Champion IYO SKY defending her title against Zelina Vega.

Xero News reported that there are big changes being made to SmackDown. This isn't the first time something like this has happened, as WWE was forced to do the same when Owen Hart tragically passed away in 1999 and Eddie Guerrero passed away six years later in 2005.

If you're a newer fan who hasn't seen tribute shows, then prepare yourself for a lot of emotions and a lot of tears - because it isn't going to be an easy episode to watch.

RIP Bray Wyatt. Please keep his wife, Joseanne "Jojo" Offerman, and their children in your thoughts.

