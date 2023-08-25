First decision by WWE following Bray Wyatt's tragic death - Reports

WWE has reportedly paused its plans for tomorrow night's SmackDown following the tragic death of former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly two years of absence in October 2022. However, he only competed in one televised match after his comeback when he defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at this year's Royal Rumble.

Although he was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 39, the angle was dropped when the former Universal Champion went on hiatus ahead of WrestleMania due to a reported life-threatening illness. Earlier today, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H broke the news that Wyatt has tragically passed away aged only 36.

According to Xero News, the company reportedly paused all plans for tomorrow's SmackDown show after the sad news of Wyatt's passing. A few segments were previously announced for the upcoming episode of the Blue Brand, including Jimmy Uso's return following the departure of his twin brother Jey, Rey Mysterio facing Grayson Waller, and Iyo Sky defending her WWE Women's Championship against Zelina Vega.

Meanwhile, Xero News speculated that the Stamford-based company could be planning a tribute show for Wyatt.

