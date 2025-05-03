Naomi upset after getting licked by WWE star on SmackDown; sends a non-PG message

Naomi has been on fire with her newly adopted heel persona. The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a bizarre moment that involved The Glow. During her match, she was licked in the face by another top female superstar. The real-life Bloodline member has now reacted to getting licked on live television with a non-PG comeback.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has turned heel since Jade Cargill returned to WWE and revealed that the 37-year-old star was her mystery attacker. Both locked horns at WrestleMania, with Cargill emerging victorious.

However, their bad blood seems never-ending. This week’s edition of the blue brand show saw a women’s tag team bout. Jade Cargill teamed with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Naomi.

During the bout, at one point, Cargill was dominating the match and had Naomi ready for a chokeslam. Before hitting the move, however, in an unexpected moment, Jade Cargill licked The Glow.

The 37-year-old superstar finally reacted to the incident with a non-PG response via her official X/Twitter account, as it went viral on social media. Former SmackDown women’s champion quoted a clip and wrote, "Licking" was only for her husband Jimmy Uso.

“Licking is only for Big Jim,” Naomi wrote.

Her hilarious response to the bizarre moment quickly went viral, leaving fans in stitches.

Naomi hints at retirement from WWE and starting a family

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, SmackDown Superstar and wife of Jimmy Uso, The Glow opened up about potentially hanging up her shoes soon and starting a family with her husband, which she was something had always wanted.

The former WWE Women’s SmackDown Champion agreed that she has less time to make decisions as she has already turned 37 and also has a medical condition.

She noted that to have kids, she needed to take care of her health, hinting at her potential retirement from wrestling.

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon,” she said.

It will be interesting to see how the Naomi-Jade saga unfolds in the upcoming weeks on the blue brand.

