Naomi vows to make 34-year-old star wish WWE never rehired her 

Naomi has responded to a SmackDown star calling her out on social media. She told B-Fab that she'll make her wish WWE didn't bring her back.

The two stars are set to collide in a singles match on the blue brand tonight. The Glow attacked Michin and the former Hit Row member last week after the two stars encouraged Jade Cargill to go after her. The Storm came out to make the save, and the multi-time women's champion escaped through the crowd.

B-Fab posted a video on X/Twitter telling Naomi about how they used to look up to her and how she inspired other women to get into the wrestling business. B-Fab said she'll be prepared for the match and that she's going to do what's right.

The Glow responded to the tweet and told B-Fab that when they collide on SmackDown, she'll make her wish WWE never rehired her.

"Another one I inspired taking up for Jade. Friday you’re going to wish they never rehired you hahahhahahahhaha ⚠️ #pwc dumb rookie," wrote Naomi.

Booker T says he loves Naomi being a heel

The Glow officially turned heel several weeks ago on SmackDown when she admitted that she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill. The two stars are expected to collide at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he loves Naomi's heel character.

"I love it. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said.

It's possible that the match will be confirmed for WrestleMania 41 tonight. The show is only two weeks away.

