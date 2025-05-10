Naomi wants top WWE star 'locked up'

Naomi wants every WWE Superstar to proceed with caution. She now wants the authorities to take immediate action against a fellow SmackDown Superstar who broke the law.

The real-life Bloodline member's recent heel turn gave her a new lease on her career. She has been at loggerheads with Jade Cargill for the last few months. The two women faced each other at WrestleMania 41, which saw The Storm emerge victorious. However, the feud between the two former friends is far from over.

Earlier today, the USA Network's official X/Twitter handle uploaded a clip before SmackDown in which Jade Cargill was visibly upset at Naomi for being on one of the production trucks.

The former AEW star even threw a bottle at the truck to spite her arch-rival. Naomi came across the footage and said Jade Cargill should be 'locked up' for littering.

"I want her locked up for littering," she wrote.

Naomi made her presence felt on WWE SmackDown this week

Naomi has staked her claim to the WWE Women's Championship. She continues to be a thorn in the side of Jade Cargill and her quest to become the next Women's Champion.

During the go-home episode of SmackDown before Backlash, The Glow cost Jade Cargill the #1 contenders match against Nia Jax.

Naomi appeared out of nowhere to ambush Tiffany Stratton outside the ring, causing a distraction for Cargill.

The Irresistible Force seized the opportunity and moved closer to regaining the WWE Women's Championship she lost to The Buff Barbie earlier this year. A rubber match between the two women appears on the cards post-Backlash Premium Live Event.

After what went down on SmackDown last night, fans will soon see Naomi and Jade Cargill lock horns.

