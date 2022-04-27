“I want to beat her up some more” - Former Women’s Champion on her feud with Sonya Deville in WWE

WWE Superstar Naomi recently reflected on her feud with Sonya Deville, calling it one of the most memorable rivalries of her career.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion and Deville were part of a lengthy heated feud on the blue brand that saw the latter abuse her powers as a WWE official to make life tough for Naomi.

Speaking about the feud in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Naomi detailed that it was refreshing to have a long-term rivalry in the company. She also praised Sonya Deville for being an excellent heel:

“I don’t know because my entire career I’ve never really had a storyline like that, that focused on me. Let alone that lasted a month, longer than two weeks. So I wasn’t sure what it was going to come about, but I was super excited to be a part of a storyline and to also have a great heel to work,"- said Naomi

The current Women's Tag Team Champion added that she learned a lot from the feud and would love to reignite it in the future:

"I feel like my job was made a lot easier because she was and is so terrible and so unfair and abused her power a lot. I feel like I learned a lot, I feel like I grew a lot. I know that I’m capable of carrying a story like that. Honestly, I want to beat her up some more. I need to get her some more, I need a little more,”- Naomi added.

Naomi WWE News @NaomiWWENews @NaomiWWE kicked off #Smackdown with a slap to Sonya Deville after Sonya was given orders not to touch Naomi tonight! Naomi will face Charlotte Flair for the title later in the night! @NaomiWWE kicked off #Smackdown with a slap to Sonya Deville after Sonya was given orders not to touch Naomi tonight! Naomi will face Charlotte Flair for the title later in the night! https://t.co/1nESTgxXIQ

Sonya Deville was in action on WWE RAW this week

Sonya Deville's abuse of power has continued on the red brand in recent weeks. The former Tough Enough star inserted herself into the RAW Women's Championship picture after tricking Bianca Belair into signing an open contract.

The two former NXT stars locked horns on this week's edition of RAW for Belair's coveted title. The match initially ended in favor of a count-out to Belair, but Deville quickly used her authority as an official to restart the match with no count-out rules.

However, the former Absolution member was disqualified but restarted the match again to make sure there would be no countouts or disqualifications.

Sonya Deville then called Carmella and Zelina Vega out to assist her in the bout. However, the EST of WWE had no plans of losing her title in her hometown as she overcame the odds to emerge victorious.

