"Nash is trash," "Spoken like a true criminal" - Fans furious over Kevin Nash's controversial comments on Vince McMahon lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is receiving massive backlash over his recent comments about the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Janel Grant's lawsuit against McMahon led to the latter's WWE exit. He was accused of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking by Ms. Grant.

So far, a long list of wrestling veterans have spoken up about the allegations. WWE legend Kevin Nash also spoke about the same, and his opinion didn't sit well with many fans. Speaking on Kliq This, he stated that if a 77-year-old man sexually assaulted him, he wouldn't be looking for a payoff but would hope for him to die in prison.

Wrestling Twitter wasn't happy with Nash's comments, to say the least. Check out some of the most notable comments below:

Fans were disgusted with Nash's comments (via Twitter)

What exactly did Kevin Nash say about the lawsuit?

Nash made several controversial comments during a recent Kliq This livestream. One of his comments mentioned how Triple H was 'harassed' for not reading the contents of the lawsuit. Check out Nash's comments below:

"My friend (Triple H) got harassed because he didn't, in the middle of Royal Rumble weekend, didn't... While he's trying to book two... Women's Rumble and a Men's Rumble... and the rest of the show. And moving forward along with the fact that one of their stars, two of their stars, of their top 10, are now out injured... That he didn't take the time to read the 63 pages that his father-in-law had already backed out of the company and said I'm done."

Triple H was asked about the lawsuit by multiple journalists during the post-Royal Rumble 2024 presser. He stated that he wanted to focus on the massive week that WWE had had, and was attacked by fans online for the his opinion.

What was your reaction to Kevin Nash's comments about the Vince McMahon lawsuit? Sound off in the comments section below.

