Natalya and 37-year-old WWE Superstar react to Logan Paul's major announcement on social media

After successfully defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL, Logan Paul announced that he and his fiancee Nina Agdal are expecting a baby. The Maverick recently revealed the gender of the baby on social media and WWE Superstars Natalya and Joaquin Wilde reacted to it.

Paul and his partner, and Danish-American model Nina Agdal have been dating since May 2022 and got engaged last July. Following the announcement of Agdal's pregnancy on social media, the YouTuber recently organized a wrestling bout to reveal the gender. The United States Champion shared a few pictures and videos of their gender reveal party on his Instagram handle.

Apart from insane fan reactions, WWE Superstars Nattie and LWO member, Joaquin Wilde have also sent out their congratulatory wishes to the couple.

Check out Natalya and Joaquin Wilde's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Reality TV star Johnny Knoxville heaped praise on Logan Paul

Jacka** star Johnny Knoxville has made multiple appearances on the WWE program over the years. Knoxville competed at WrestleMania 38 against Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes Match. The reality TV star went on to win the bout with the help of his Jacka** crew.

Speaking on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Knoxville stated that he had observed The Maverick during his matches and claimed that the latter is 'incredibly athletic'. While appreciating Paul's in-ring abilities, Knoxville mentioned that the YouTuber is a legitimate pro wrestler.

"I've seen him [Logan Paul] at WWE events. He's incredibly athletic. I was surprised. I didn't know much about him. He's very athletic and a legit pro wrestler." [H/T- Fightful]

The 2024 WWE Draft will continue on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW and The Maverick is scheduled to make an appearance during the show. With Backlash set to take place this weekend in France, it will be interesting to see if WWE finds an opponent for Logan Paul at the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback