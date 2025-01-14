Natalya breaks character to send message to WWE star following RAW loss

WWE Superstar Natalya is among the most experienced performers on the roster. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently broke character to send a message to a popular heel following the latter's loss on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of the red brand's show, former AEW star Penta defeated Chad Gable in his WWE debut. Following his loss, the Alpha Academy member shared a social media update stating that he felt great last night, thanks to his match with the luchador.

Natalya took notice of Chad Gable's Instagram post and praised the 38-year-old in the comments section. She noted that Gable was amazing and referred to the RAW star as a true artist.

"You’re amazing, Gable. A true artist," she wrote.

Nattie praises Chad Gable [Picture courtesy: Chad Gable's Instagram]

WWE veteran Natalya receives major praise from popular NXT star

Over the years, several younger stars have thanked Nattie for helping them train behind the scenes. NXT Superstar Lola Vice also praised the veteran while talking about their match.

During her appearance on the Mark Moses Show, the 26-year-old spoke about competing with the former WWE Divas Champion in an NXT Underground match. Lola claimed she had respect toward the former Hart Dynasty member, and their bout would forever be in her memory. She praised the veteran and referred to the latter as her "wrestling mom."

"That was incredible. Natalya put in a good fight. She brought it. She's a legend. I respect her. Thankfully, I got the win that day and was able to knock her out. That is a memory I'll take with me forever. I think of Natalya as like my wrestling mom. I just pick her brain and ask her so many questions. She is so knowledgeable, amazing, and talented. Fighting her was a dream come true because I used to see her on Total Divas. It was full circle for me. I'm glad I got to experience this with her," she said.

You can listen to the entire podcast below:

In her most recent in-ring appearance, Nattie challenged Candice LeRae for the WWE Women's Speed Championship. Unfortunately, the match ended in a draw as none of the stars could secure the win within the five-minute time limit, resulting in the inaugural champion retaining the title in her first defense.

