Natalya called "crazy cat lady" by 32-year-old WWE Superstar

Natalya won't be thrilled with a current WWE Superstar's latest tweet aimed at her.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, a Fatal 4-Way Match was contested to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles. The bout featured Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox & Natalya, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile. In the end, Natalya and Nox picked up a big win to become the number one contenders for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's titles.

Shortly after, WWE shared a tweet announcing the victory. Chelsea Green noticed the same and took a massive shot at the victors. She referred to Tegan Nox as a "walking rainbow" and called Nattie a "crazy cat lady."

"Oh yippeeee. Can't wait to deal with the walking rainbow & crazy cat lady," Chelsea Green shared.

You can check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Natalya has opened up about her love for cats in the past

Natalya once had a chat with Muscle & Fitness and spoke about her love for cats. Check out her comments below:

"I love cats. [Pauses.] I’ll tell you one thing: In WWE, there are dog people and there are cat people. They’re living two very different, very separate lives. Cesaro, he’s a cat person. Tyson Kidd, he’s a cat person. Natalya, I’m a cat person. But then you have dog people. Dog people like Kofi Kingston. Dog people like Bayley. Dog people like Becky Lynch. That’s all I’m going to say [Laughs]," Natalya said. [H/T Muscle & Fitness]

The Queen of Harts is one of the most respected veterans of the squared circle. She has been a WWE mainstay for about 16 years at this point. She has won the Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion in the past, with Tamina Snuka. Nattie would love to get her hands on the gold once again.

