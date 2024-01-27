Natalya calls out former WWE Champion to come out of retirement for a singles match (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya is apparently quite interested in facing a currently-retired former champion in the ring.

The former champion in question is Gail Kim. She is currently a producer and sporadic on-screen talent for TNA Wrestling. In the past, Kim wrestled for several promotions including WWE, where she is a one-time Women's Champion.

Gail Kim wrestled her last official singles match in 2019, going up against Tessa Blanchard. She also took part in a massive tag team match in 2023, well after her retirement. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Natalya praised the veteran and also called her out for yet another singles match.

"I would like to pull Gail Kim out of retirement, 'cause I know she is retired. Gail is, it's funny my husband said the other day, he did an Instagram post and said that she is a pioneer for women in wrestling and she truly is. She is one of those women that I don't feel like she gets the credit she deserves... I would love to have a match with Gail Kim. She is a dream match of mine and I am basically calling Gail out of retirement and demanding that she has a match with me." [3:56 onwards]

Gail Kim has previously commented on the chances of her appearing in WWE Royal Rumble 2024

According to the former champion, the probability of her being asked by the Stamford-based promotion to appear in the upcoming Rumble is quite low.

Speaking on The Ring Belle, the veteran explained:

"First off, I don’t think they [WWE] would ask me [to be in the women’s Royal Rumble], which is okay. But you know, you saw Mickie [James] and what a great relationship. I think Scott D’Amore, as our leader in IMPACT has done some amazing things and you know, whatever happens, happens," she said. [From 07:26 to 07:42]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether she will ever get the chance to square off with Natalya in the ring.

